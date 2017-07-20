WATCH: Beach-goers Cheer as Sailors Pass By Waving American Flag

By Todd Starnes/Twitter

Patriotic sun-bathers in Panama City Beach, Florida cheered as a group of Navy sailors ran down the beach waving a giant American flag.

Click here for a free subscription to Todd's newsletter: a must-read for Conservatives!

The men are training at the Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center, television station WMBB reports.

"It definitely gives us more motivation when we see the crowds," EOD1 Robert Zipperer told the television station.

The flag also had special meaning to the servicemembers, the instructor said.

"We fly that flag, the one behind me on that memorial wall, on the anniversary of an EOD Tech who has fallen in the line of duty since September 11th," Zipperer told the television station.