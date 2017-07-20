Chick-fil-A Sends Special Care Package to Soldiers

Now, soldiers in the Texas Army National Guard are a pretty resourceful bunch – so they decided to troubleshoot the problem.

They quickly realized their best and only solution was not in the Middle East – but in North Texas – at the local Chick-fil-A.

Jessie told The Todd Starnes Show that he posted a message on the Facebook page of the Founders Square location – asking for some much-needed help.

“Every Sunday is chicken tender night – which is one of the highlights of every week,” said Jessie, a first lieutenant in the Guard. “With this being said, the chicken is okay at best,” he wrote. “My buddies and I were sitting here trying to think up ideas on how to make the chicken more edible, and the easy solution would be to get barbecue sauce.”

Since refrigeration was an issue, Jessie said they would need individual servings of barbecue sauce – and the “best place for that is obviously Chick-fil-A.”

Jessie told The Todd Starnes Show about three weeks after he sent his message – he received quite a surprise – on of all days – Chicken Tender Day.

“They sent us two entire cases of sauce,” he said. “Everyone was ecstatic to see the appetizing sauces.”