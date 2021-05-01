BREAKING: Romney Loudly Booed, Heckled at Utah GOP Convention

Anti-Trump Sen. Mitt Romney was loudly booed and heckled by hundreds of conservatives when he rose to speak at the Utah Republican Party Convention on Saturday.

The controversial lawmaker could barely be heard over the booing and jeering, according to a video posted on Twitter.

“You can boo all you like,” said Romney. “I’ve been a Republican all of my life. My dad was the governor of Michigan and I was the Republican nominee for president in 2012.”

GOP delegates are expected to vote on a resolution to censure Romney for his votes to impeach former President Trump.

“Aren’t you embarrassed?” said Romney trying to deflect the chorus of catcalls that greeted him as he took the stage. “I’m a man who says what he means, and you know I was not a fan of our last president’s character issues,” said Romney as delegates attempted to shout him down.

The Salt Lake City Tribune said that some in the crowd yelled “traitor” and “communist.”

Derek Brown, Chairman of the Utah GOP interrupted Romney’s speech to tell the crowd to show respect.

Romney quickly left the Maverik Center after his speech, Fox 13 in Salt Lake City reported.