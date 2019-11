Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said on the Todd Starnes Show that the people who weaponized the federal government and tried to overthrow President Trump should face jail time.

“If we do not slap some handcuffs on people for what happened to President Trump it will happen again,” Gaetz said. “We have got to get to the bottom of this. We’ve got to uproot the people who believe they can substitute their judgment for the judgment of the American electorate.”

Listen to the entire interview below.