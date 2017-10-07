Parent Furious Over Teacher's "Shooting at Trump" Quiz Answer

A teacher at Wyoming's Jackson Hole High School on Thursday gave her students a multiple choice quiz that referenced shooting President Trump.

The online quiz was based on George Orwell's novel, "Animal Farm," according to the Jackson Hole News & Guide.

The full question read:

"Napoleon has the gun fired for a new occasion. What is the new occasion?"

* He was shooting at Trump

* His birthday

*For completion of the windmill

*To scare off the attackers of Animal Farm.

Parent Jim McCollum told me he was furious about the question -- especially since the quiz was administered four days after the Las Vegas massacre.

"This is not right. You don't do that to a sitting president -- you respect the office," McCollum told me in a telephone interview. "They used Trump's name -- insinuating gun violence and shooting the president."

"As torn apart as the country is right now, I could not tolerate that and let that go without saying something," he said.

The Teton County School District posted a statement on its website announcing they were investigating the incident.

They admitted the quiz contained an inappropriate answer.

"TCSD #1 takes seriously threats of any kind, regardless of intent," the district wrote. "We apologize to the students, families and community for this incident and will be addressing the issue with personnel."

McCollum told me his 16-year-old son is a big Trump supporter.

"He admires the man," he said. "He thinks the president is a cross between John Wayne and Clint Eastwood -- swagger and grit."

His son is considering enlisting in the Marines after high school -- and . Trump's position on the military was a key factor.

"He loves the president's position - to have the biggest, baddest military on the planet," McCollum told me. "That inspired him. He wants to be a part of that."

Here's a thought for teachers across the fruited plain - instead of indoctrinating the kids with your far-left political ideology, how about teach them how to parse participles and do long-form division?

And you educators who share your Trump assassination dreams with your students, might want put on a pot of coffee and open a package of Pepperidge cookies. You're about to get a visit from the Secret Service.